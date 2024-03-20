Man, 7-yr-old daughter found dead in Pune

Pune: A man and his seven-year-old daughter were found dead at their residence in the Kalewadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad city on Tuesday, officials said. Man and his seven-year-old daughter were found dead at their residence in Kalewadi area of Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad on Tuesday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The deceased have been identified as Bhausaheb Bedre and his daughter Rajnandini Bedre.

Police stated that on Sunday, Rajashree Bedre, wife of Bhausaheb Bedre, had gone to Gevrai in the Beed district to attend the funeral of her relatives. She left her daughter and son with her husband.

Since Monday, Rajashree had been trying to contact her husband, but there was no response from him. Early Tuesday morning, when she returned home, she found her husband’s lifeless body. Upon searching for her daughter, she also discovered the body of her daughter.

Police officials said they have recovered a suicide note from Bhausaheb Bedre, and suspect that due to financial burden and stress, Bhausaheb might have killed his daughter and later died by suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan.

Officials from the Wakad police station stated that the exact reason behind the deaths of the duo has yet to be ascertained.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com