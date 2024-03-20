 Man, 7-yr-old daughter found dead in Pune - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Man, 7-yr-old daughter found dead in Pune

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Mar 20, 2024 08:04 AM IST

Man and his seven-year-old daughter were found dead at their residence in Kalewadi area of Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad on Tuesday

Pune: A man and his seven-year-old daughter were found dead at their residence in the Kalewadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad city on Tuesday, officials said.

Man and his seven-year-old daughter were found dead at their residence in Kalewadi area of Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad on Tuesday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Man and his seven-year-old daughter were found dead at their residence in Kalewadi area of Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad on Tuesday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The deceased have been identified as Bhausaheb Bedre and his daughter Rajnandini Bedre.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Police stated that on Sunday, Rajashree Bedre, wife of Bhausaheb Bedre, had gone to Gevrai in the Beed district to attend the funeral of her relatives. She left her daughter and son with her husband.

Since Monday, Rajashree had been trying to contact her husband, but there was no response from him. Early Tuesday morning, when she returned home, she found her husband’s lifeless body. Upon searching for her daughter, she also discovered the body of her daughter.

Police officials said they have recovered a suicide note from Bhausaheb Bedre, and suspect that due to financial burden and stress, Bhausaheb might have killed his daughter and later died by suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan.

Officials from the Wakad police station stated that the exact reason behind the deaths of the duo has yet to be ascertained.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Man, 7-yr-old daughter found dead in Pune
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On