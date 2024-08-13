Man flees with bike on pretext of test ride 

An unidentified man, posing as a prospective buyer took off with the motorcycle under the guise of a test ride. According to police, the accused, who had presented himself as a genuine customer, examined the motorcycle and even engaged in a brief negotiation. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported on Sunday when the complainant Rajesh Padmane from Khed met the accused Shubham Pawar via an online platform to sell his motorcycle.

Reacting to Padmane’s listed vehicle post, accused Pawar approached the complainant and asked to send more photographs including documents. Following that, the two decided to meet near Chakan ST stand to finalise the deal.

According to police, the accused, who had presented himself as a genuine customer, examined the motorcycle and even engaged in a brief negotiation. The accused further requested the complaint to allow him to take a ride to get an idea about the motorcycle’s engine. Without doubting the intention of the accused, the complainant allowed him to take a ride on Alandi Road, only for the accused to never return.

The victim reported the theft to the Chakan Police, who have since launched an investigation into the matter. Surveillance footage from nearby cameras is being reviewed to identify and track down the suspect. A case has been filed at Chakan police station under section 316 (2) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita.