Man held for illegal stockpiling of LPG cylinders

The Hadapsar Police have booked four persons and arrested the godown owner in Manjari on charges of negligence during a six LPG cylinder blast inside the storage facility, which left two of his workers with serious burn injuries on Sunday. As many as six LPG cylinders exploded at a godown in Manjari on Sunday evening. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The owner has been identified as Sumit Sunil Ghule (40), a resident of Vrundavan Society in Manjari while the co-accused have been identified as Ramesh Kurumkar, Premram Sher, and Sairam Satav.

The accused have been booked under IPC sections 420, 285, 286, 338, 337, 34, and sections 3 and 7 of the Essential Services Act.

Police constable Pradeep Prakash Kshirsagar (37) lodged the FIR against the accused on Sunday. According to the FIR, Ghule has been accused of storing LPG cylinders beyond capacity in the godown while Ramesh, Premram, and Sairam engaged in illegally transferring gas from one cylinder to the other leading to a cylinder blast in which they were injured.

Hadapsar Police Station Incharge Ravindra Shelke said that during the investigation it was revealed that Ghule did not possess a valid license from the authorities and was transporting cylinders in violation of the guidelines.

“Besides, they removed gas from the cylinders and cheated the citizens,” he said.

As many as six LPG cylinders exploded at a godown in Manjari on Sunday evening. A preliminary assessment done by the fire brigade and Hadapsar Police has revealed that the LPG cylinders were illegally stocked at the godown.

