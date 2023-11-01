Man throws acid on wife, absconding

Pune: A man allegedly threw acid on his wife at her workplace in Hadapsar. While the victim, who suffered severe burns, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the accused. Man allegedly threw acid on his wife at her workplace in Hadapsar. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The incident took place at Morya Hospital in Bhekrainagar, where the complainant Anita Shrihari Narvate (31) was working as a receptionist-cum-nurse, at around 8 pm on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Shrihari Narvate, was forcing his wife Anita to withdraw a case registered against him under Section 498 (harassment of the woman) of the Indian Penal Code at a local police station in Latur from where the couple hailed.

As the complainant refused her husband’s demand, the latter allegedly committed the crime when she was on duty. The survivor suffered serious injuries on her face, chest and other body parts.

Nanasaheb Jadhav, assistant inspector, Hadapsar Police Station, said, “The accused was forcing his wife to withdraw the case registered against him at Latur. The couple used to fight over the issue. The woman has received 40 per cent burn injuries.”

A case has been registered at Hadapsar Police Station under Sections 326 (a) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid).

