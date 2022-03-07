MoD approves allotment of 13 acres of land for cargo facility at Pune airport
PUNE The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has approved to allot 13 acres of adjacent land of BSO (Barrack Store Office) yard to Airports Authority of India, which will be utilised for construction of international and domestic cargo infrastructure at Pune airport.
Nitin Gadkari, Union minister for road transport and highways and the chairman of the infrastructure committee of the government of India, on Monday, tweeted, “I am very happy to announce that Ministry of Defence has approved to allot 13 acres of adjacent land of BSO yard to Airports Authority of India for construction of International and Domestic cargo infrastructure at Pune Airport.” (sic)
Earlier in September 2021, Gadkari had said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) has agreed in principle to hand over additional land to Lohegaon airport for expansion.
“We have received orders, and in the coming days, airport expansion will be beneficial. Our requirement of land for international and domestic cargo will also be fulfilled. We will also be able to designate some area for an apron on which two or three aircraft can be occupied,” said Santosh Dhoke, Pune airport director.
In February, the MoD had agreed to lease 2.5 acres of defence land parcel and grant working permission to begin work on the cargo terminal at the Lohegaon airport.
“The 2.5-acre land which was allotted earlier by MoD will be merged into this 13-acre land. It will be a major boost for the development of Pune airport,” said Dhoke.
