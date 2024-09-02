MTDC plans ‘tourist mitras’ at popular locations in state

Considering the rise in number of tourists in the state, the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) is planning to appoint ‘tourism mitras’ at some popular spots. . The tourism mitras will also tell tourist, especially solo travellers, about the risk involved at some spots. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Dipak Harne, regional manager, MTDC, said, “The corporation is planning to introduce tourist mitras at popular destinations in the state. They will not only provide proper information about various tourist spots in the nearby area, but also provide medical aid, help in case of robbery or loss of luggage. The tourism mitras will also tell tourist, especially solo travellers, about the risk involved at some spots.’’

Ashwin Kumar, deputy director, Kerala tourism department, who was part of an event in the city on Friday, said, “To promote safe tourism, measures such as increasing security at tourist spots, installing CCTV cameras, and implementing tourism policing are introduced. Additionally, there is an effort to provide basic facilities like accommodation, food, and travel plans specifically designed for women.”

“Currently, 68 tourist locations in Kerala are implementing these services. Soon, we will also offer attractive trips planned exclusively for women travellers,” he added.

Kumar also highlighted that the state (Kerala) is experiencing a good number of solo travellers especially women as it is taking significant steps to ensure the safety of tourists.

In 2023, Kerala witnessed a surge in the number of domestic tourists, with as many as 2.18 crore people visiting the state. The number of international tourists was pegged at 6.49 lakh. As for the first quarter (January-March) of 2024, Kerala attracted 50.37 lakh domestic tourists.

The officials from MTDC also confirmed about the increase in solo travellers in state including the female travellers. However, as there is no such platform to register solo travellers visiting various tourist places in the state, the corporation has yet to identify the exact number.

“Most of the time the travellers travel on their own, hence it’s difficult for us to gather the data,” said a senior official from MTDC requesting anonymity.