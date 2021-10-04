Multi-speciality hospital proposed at Wadgaonsheri for economically weaker section of society

A multi-speciality hospital has been proposed at Wadgaonsheri for the economically weaker section of the society. The 2,189-square meter plot is located on survey number 46/1.

The plot is reserved for amenity space which will be used for a multi-speciality hospital.

The city improvement committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has given a nod for the proposal to use amenity space plots for healthcare purposes.

Local corporator Shewta Khose-Galande has submitted the proposal.

She said, “The plot is surrounded by many working-class and economically weaker section of society who take advantage of PMC-run hospitals. But as there is no civic body run hospital nearby, they have to travel for long distances to take treatment. If PMC approves the multi-purpose hospital, it would benefit the citizens.”

As Covid-19 has exposed the sorry state of civic healthcare infrastructure, there are chances that the standing and general body would give a nod for the proposal. Later, PMC will have to approve funds for the same.