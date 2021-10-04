Home / Cities / Pune News / Multi-speciality hospital proposed at Wadgaonsheri for economically weaker section of society
pune news

Multi-speciality hospital proposed at Wadgaonsheri for economically weaker section of society

A multi-speciality hospital in Wadgaonsheri will come up at 2,189-square meter plot is located on survey number 46/1. The city improvement committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has given a nod for the proposal to use amenity space plots for healthcare purposes. (PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE ONLY)
A multi-speciality hospital in Wadgaonsheri will come up at 2,189-square meter plot is located on survey number 46/1. The city improvement committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has given a nod for the proposal to use amenity space plots for healthcare purposes. (PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE ONLY)
Published on Oct 04, 2021 06:59 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent

A multi-speciality hospital has been proposed at Wadgaonsheri for the economically weaker section of the society. The 2,189-square meter plot is located on survey number 46/1.

The plot is reserved for amenity space which will be used for a multi-speciality hospital.

The city improvement committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has given a nod for the proposal to use amenity space plots for healthcare purposes.

Local corporator Shewta Khose-Galande has submitted the proposal.

She said, “The plot is surrounded by many working-class and economically weaker section of society who take advantage of PMC-run hospitals. But as there is no civic body run hospital nearby, they have to travel for long distances to take treatment. If PMC approves the multi-purpose hospital, it would benefit the citizens.”

As Covid-19 has exposed the sorry state of civic healthcare infrastructure, there are chances that the standing and general body would give a nod for the proposal. Later, PMC will have to approve funds for the same.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 04, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out