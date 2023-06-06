Pawar attends 350th anniversary celebration of Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation at Lal Mahal

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday attended the ‘Shivrajyabhishek’ (coronation) ceremony held as part of the 350th anniversary celebration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation at the historic Lal Mahal and said the Maratha king exemplified responsible use of power. Pawar (in pic) praised Shivaji Maharaj for exemplifying the responsible use of power and serving the people’s interests. (HT PHOTO)

Shivaji Maharaj resides in the hearts of people, Pawar said addressing a gathering after performing ‘jalabhisek’ (a ritual of offering water) at the statue of the 17th century king and paying floral tributes to him at Lal Mahal, where Shivaji Maharaj spent his childhood. Pawar emphasised the significance of the day for Maharashtra and the nation

“Many kings have ruled this country but even after 350 years, if you ask anyone about a king who resides in the hearts of the common people, only one name comes forward, and that is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader said.

“While several kings ruled the county, their reigns were recognised by their “gharana” (lineage). Such as Yadavs from Devgiri, the Mughals from Delhi, and Adil Shah. However, the Maratha empire was never known by the name of Bhosle, but the rule of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj stood out as Rayateche Rajya (rule of the people) or Hindavi Swaraj,” he said.

Pawar praised Shivaji Maharaj for exemplifying the responsible use of power and serving the people’s interests. “The coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a historic event 350 years ago, certain sections attempting to see it differently. The common people warmly had welcomed Shivaji Maharaj as their ruler from the depth of their hearts,” he added

As per the Gregorian calendar, the Maratha warrior king was coronated on June 6, 1674, at the Raigad fort from where he had laid the foundation of “Hindavi Swaraj” or self-rule of Hindus. According the Hindu calendar, the anniversary of his coronation was on June 2 this year. On June 2, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis took part in the celebrations at the Raigad fort.

(with agency inputs)