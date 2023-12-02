NCP demands action against administration for man’s death

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday filed a complaint with Pune police and demanded action against the municipal administration, responsible for the death of a man at Shaniwar Peth. A 32-year-old man, Abhijit Gund, died after a branch of a tree fell on him near the Omkareshwar Temple. The incident took place on November 26. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “We had reported about the issue to the PMC in July, but no action was taken. The man lost his life due to PMC’s negligence.”