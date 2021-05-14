No delivery of vehicles on auspicious Akshaytritiya, customers, dealers unhappy

Due to strict lockdown restrictions in the state, all non-essential shops are closed which has impacted the sale of vehicle deliveries on Akshaytritiya, considered to be an auspicious day to bring home a new vehicle.

In 2020, there was a similar situation where both the day of Gudhi Padwa and Akshaytritiya went without the sale of new vehicles.

This has made showroom dealers and agents furious as their business is completely down. Even the people who had booked their vehicles and were only waiting to take the delivery on these auspicious days are now angry over the delay.

“I had booked the car a month back and had planned to take the delivery on Akshaytritiya but suddenly these new lockdown restrictions came, and everything stopped. Our entire family is waiting to take the delivery of our car and hope that these showrooms are allowed to give the deliveries out,” said Mihir Purandare, an IT professional.

Even last year when there was a complete lockdown across the country, the two dates of major festivals were missed and there was huge pendency of vehicle deliveries. Similar situation has occurred this year too, when both these days again went into lockdown restrictions and people didn’t receive their vehicle deliveries.

A four-wheeler showroom manager who wanted to be anonymous said, “We are receiving calls daily from our customers who have booked the vehicle and demanding for delivery. But as we cannot open the showroom as it is not allowed legally, we tell them to wait till the lockdown is lifted. Still if anyone wants the delivery immediately, we gave them an option to take it directly from our go down without registration.”

While the resale cars market is also down and there are no deliveries done this festive period.

Atula Jain, owner of Jain Motors said, “All the cars which we got for sale are lying inert and there is no business for us due to the lockdown. We cannot open the shop legally, customers can’t come to choose the cars and no business is being done. The state government should now give some relaxations to do business.”