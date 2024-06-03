 No technical glitches in Porsche: Carmaker and RTO - Hindustan Times
No technical glitches in Porsche: Carmaker and RTO

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jun 04, 2024 06:08 AM IST

The family of the juvenile had previously claimed that there was a delay in getting the electric vehicle registered at Pune RTO as there were “technical issues

The Porsche Taycan, which the Pune teen ran over two software professionals in the early hours of May 19 in Kalyaninagar, was glitch-free, reported a technical team of the carmaker on Monday. Soon after the accident, officials from Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) and Porsche had jointly surveyed the workings of the vehicle, to counterclaims of the accused’s family that the car was unregistered as it had a technical flaw.

Porsche presented its independent report to Pune police on Monday. (HT PHOTO)
Porsche presented its independent report to Pune police on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

Porsche presented its independent report to Pune police on Monday.

Pune RTO Sanjeev Bhor said, “Our initial inspection as well as the report prepared independently by the carmaker established that the vehicle was fully functional. The reports have been submitted to the police.”

The family of the juvenile had previously claimed that there was a delay in getting the electric vehicle registered at Pune RTO as there were “technical issues”. On May 26, arguing against police’s demand for custody of the minor’s father, advocate Prashant Patil had reiterated this claim in his submission. He also mentioned that a case regarding these issues is pending at the Delhi consumer forum.

Soon after the incident, Pune RTO had to field sharp criticism from various quarters over the delay in the registration and the car’s movement without number plates. Subsequently, authorities took action and seized 11 unregistered vehicles. Teams also found two minors riding bikes after which action was taken against them. Bhor said, “Strict action will be taken against the minors found driving two and four wheelers including their parents. At the same time, we are deploying flying squads to send a strong message that violations will not be tolerated.”

