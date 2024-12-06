Notice issued to Pune civil surgeon for alleged violation of norms during transfer of staff

The public health department has issued a show cause notice to the civil surgeon of the Pune district for alleged failure to follow norms during the request for employee transfers. The notice was issued on December 2, and the civil surgeon is directed to respond within two days with suitable reasons to avoid action as per the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979. I have received the notice and will respond to it in a couple of days. All norms were followed during the request transfers of the employees, says Dr Nagnath Yempalay, civil surgeon. (HT PHOTO)

As per officials, Dr Nagnath Yempalay, civil surgeon, approved the request for transfers of eleven Class IV employees on September 14, 2024, which include 10 men and 1 woman. The same day, post approval of transfer the request for further approval of the decision was sent to the deputy director of health services, Pune region, Dr Radhakishan Pawar. However, the request transfers cannot be approved by civil surgeons, without prior approval from their respective deputy director office and these transfers violate the rules.

The deputy director of health services, Dr Radhakishan Pawar issued the notice to civil surgeon, Dr Yempalay following a written complaint from a peon working at the sub-district hospital, Manchar.

“The authority for request transfers of Class IV employees lies with the commissioner and director of health services. However, the district civil surgeon requested transfers of Class IV employees without such authority, thereby causing injustice to employees like me,” said the peon in the complaint.

“... Dr Yempalay, without prior approval, permitted the request for transfers of Class IV employees and later sought approval from the deputy director, Pune region office for the same,” read the notice, a copy of which Hindustan Times has seen.

Dr Pawar said, “The notice was issued following complaints received by the office. If the clarification is not received within the stipulated time frame or is unsatisfactory, action will be taken as per the provisions of Maharashtra Civil Service Rules.”

Dr Yempalay, said, “I have received the notice and will respond to it in a couple of days. All norms were followed during the request transfers of the employees. On the same day of transfer approvals, the request letter for further approval of the decision was sent to the deputy director of health services.”