One arrested in Baramati couple murder case

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 14, 2024 10:34 PM IST

Pune rural police arrest suspect in murder case of Sachin and Sarika Wagholikar. Suspect, Digvijay Zhanzane, apprehended in Baramati after alleged dispute over money borrowing.

Pune rural police have made a breakthrough in the murder case of a couple, apprehending a suspect allegedly involved in the heinous crime. The incident was reported on April 13 in Baramati area.

The deceased couple were found dead at their residence on April 13. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The deceased couple were found dead at their residence on April 13. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The deceased have been identified as Sachin Wagholikar and Sarika Wagholikar who were found dead at their residence.

Police, on Sunday, arrested Digvijay Zhanzane from Baramati as a prime suspect in the case.

Yash Wagholikar has filed a complaint in this case. According to him, Sachin was a real estate businessman. He had borrowed money from Digvijay.

Police said, the accused was a trader in share market and the deceased Sachin borrowed money from the accused and allegedly was not ready to return it. According to police, on this issue, there were heated arguments between them.

On Saturday morning, the accused visited Sachin’s residence to demand payment. At that time, there was a verbal altercation between them. Hence the angry accused allegedly killed the couple and fled from the spot.

