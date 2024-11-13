Over 1K autos join PCMC’s voter awareness campaign

In a bid to boost voter turnout for the assembly elections, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has launched an innovative voter awareness campaign using auto-rickshaws. Approximately 1,000 auto-rickshaws across the city now display prominent stickers urging residents to “vote without fail.” The campaign is part of a series of initiatives by the PCMC to encourage citizens to participate in the electoral process. It aims to promote the message of voting directly in the streets, said officials. (HT PHOTO)

The campaign was officially launched on November 10 by municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh at Bhakti-Shakti Chowk in Nigdi.

The initiative was launched under the guidance of Singh and additional commissioner and SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) nodal officer Vijaykumar Khorate, with deputy commissioner Anna Bodade overseeing its implementation.

The campaign is part of a series of initiatives by the PCMC to encourage citizens to participate in the electoral process. It aims to promote the message of voting directly in the streets, said officials.