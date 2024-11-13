Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Over 1K autos join PCMC’s voter awareness campaign

ByVicky Pathare
Nov 14, 2024 05:52 AM IST

The campaign was officially launched on November 10 by municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh at Bhakti-Shakti Chowk in Nigdi

In a bid to boost voter turnout for the assembly elections, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has launched an innovative voter awareness campaign using auto-rickshaws. Approximately 1,000 auto-rickshaws across the city now display prominent stickers urging residents to “vote without fail.”

The campaign is part of a series of initiatives by the PCMC to encourage citizens to participate in the electoral process. It aims to promote the message of voting directly in the streets, said officials. (HT PHOTO)
The campaign is part of a series of initiatives by the PCMC to encourage citizens to participate in the electoral process. It aims to promote the message of voting directly in the streets, said officials. (HT PHOTO)

The campaign was officially launched on November 10 by municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh at Bhakti-Shakti Chowk in Nigdi.

The initiative was launched under the guidance of Singh and additional commissioner and SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) nodal officer Vijaykumar Khorate, with deputy commissioner Anna Bodade overseeing its implementation.

The campaign is part of a series of initiatives by the PCMC to encourage citizens to participate in the electoral process. It aims to promote the message of voting directly in the streets, said officials.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //