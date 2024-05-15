PCMC files FIR against owner of industrial unit for discharging untreated water in Indrayani River

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), on Tuesday, filed a police complaint against an industrial unit cum scrap godown owner from Chikhali for allegedly discharging untreated contaminated chemical water in Indrayani River. As per the officials, the environment department of PCMC had received several complaints in the past regarding toxic chemical-contaminated water released in Indrayani River. (HT PHOTO)

The civic body has also sealed the unit, said officials.

As per the officials, the environment department of PCMC had received several complaints in the past regarding toxic chemical-contaminated water released in Indrayani River.

Following the complaints, the officials conducted an inspection and found Rehan Enterprises in Kudalwadi allegedly discharging chemical water in the river and violating the pollution norms.

The complaint was filed by Amol Gorkhe, health inspector, PCMC environment department, at Chikhali police station.

The accused has been identified as Abdulmalik Abduljabbar Khan, owner of Rehan Enterprises, and a resident of Jadhavwadi.

Sanjay Kulkarni, head of environment department, PCMC, said, “We have issued a notice and sealed the unit for violation of environmental norms and polluting the river.”

“The team during investigating the complaint found that the accused Khan was discharging chemical-contaminated water through the drainage line inside the river. The PCMC has filed an FIR against the accused for violation of pollution control norms. Similar action will continue in future,” said Kulkarni.

The accused had been booked under section 278(voluntarily vitiates the atmosphere in any place so as to make it noxious to the health of persons) of Indian Penal Code(IPC) 1860, section 15 (Whoever fails to comply with or contravenes any of the provisions of this Act) of Environment Protection Act, 1986 and Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act 1888.