PMC to ensure more staff on weekends for garbage lifting

As maximum staff take leave on weekends, it is affecting cleaning work across the city areas on Saturdays and Sundays with garbage piling up on roadsides. PMC officials said that about 4,000 staff are into doorstep garbage collection and their weekly off or leave on weekends affect civic works. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) now plans to reshuffle weekly offs of its cleaning staff to address the issue.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

According to the civic officials, 9,800 employees are assigned road cleaning and garbage lifting works across the city. However, on weekends, hardly half of the overall strength is available for work.

PMC officials said that about 4,000 staff are into doorstep garbage collection and their weekly off or leave on weekends affect civic works.

Sandeep Kadam, deputy commissioner and head of PMC solid waste management department, said, “Very soon, PMC will come up with a solution and garbage collection and cleaning work will continue on weekends like weekdays.”

According to PMC, the city generates nearly 2,200 tonnes of waste every day. The civic body had ensured more staff to be present on weekends for cleaning works in the past for a short period.