 PMC to ensure more staff on weekends for garbage lifting - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune / PMC to ensure more staff on weekends for garbage lifting

PMC to ensure more staff on weekends for garbage lifting

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 14, 2024 05:40 AM IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) now plans to reshuffle weekly offs of its cleaning staff to address the issue

As maximum staff take leave on weekends, it is affecting cleaning work across the city areas on Saturdays and Sundays with garbage piling up on roadsides.

PMC officials said that about 4,000 staff are into doorstep garbage collection and their weekly off or leave on weekends affect civic works. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
PMC officials said that about 4,000 staff are into doorstep garbage collection and their weekly off or leave on weekends affect civic works. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) now plans to reshuffle weekly offs of its cleaning staff to address the issue.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

According to the civic officials, 9,800 employees are assigned road cleaning and garbage lifting works across the city. However, on weekends, hardly half of the overall strength is available for work.

PMC officials said that about 4,000 staff are into doorstep garbage collection and their weekly off or leave on weekends affect civic works.

Sandeep Kadam, deputy commissioner and head of PMC solid waste management department, said, “Very soon, PMC will come up with a solution and garbage collection and cleaning work will continue on weekends like weekdays.”

According to PMC, the city generates nearly 2,200 tonnes of waste every day. The civic body had ensured more staff to be present on weekends for cleaning works in the past for a short period.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On