PMC to provide primary cancer treatment at lower than government charges at Mohammadwadi civic hospital in Pune

PUNE: Due to the lack of adequate skilled and unskilled labour in the health department, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to outsource the job of providing primary medical treatment and osteopathy to cancer patients to a third-party agency, which has agreed to provide the services at 10% lower than the charges under the Central Government Health Services (CGHS).

The PMC on Tuesday approved the proposal appointing TrustHealth Care Foundation as the third-party agency for a period of 30 years. As per the tender, the PMC will provide the necessary space at the civic hospital in Mohammadwadi while TrustHealth Care Foundation will provide the necessary trained and untrained manpower and machinery while also paying the salaries of the employed manpower. The PMC already has 306.87 square metre of space lying vacant on the first floor of the civic hospital in Mohammadwadi. The corporation will not charge the agency any rent while the agency will be allowed to charge only the amount as decided in the contract, which will be 10% less than the CGHS. Determined by the central government, the CGHS rates were updated on May 2, 2021 and are different for NABH/NABL and non-NABH/NABL hospitals. The facility will provide major relief to people living in and around the area as charges will be lower than government charges.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health officer, said, “This will be a pilot project and the hospital will be the first-of-its-kind to provide these services at a civic facility. The hospital will provide primary treatment for cancer-like surgeries or chemotherapy but not for complicated treatment such as radiotherapy. This will also be the first civic hospital to get ICU services as currently, we have ICU services only for Covid-19 patients. As regards manpower which is currently on a contractual basis, it will be a policy decision whether to keep it or not.”