PMRDA frees 14,969 sq ft from Bhugaon encroachers

ByHT Correspondent
May 23, 2023 10:17 PM IST

According to PMRDA, the cost of encroachment drive will be recovered from the owners of these properties

Pune: The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) took action against illegal resorts and hotels at Bhugaon on Tuesday.

Bhugaon road faces constant traffic snarls owing to encroachments. (HT PHOTO)
Ramdas Jagtap, public relations officer, PMRDA, said, “We cleared the illegal space occupied by four hotels and resorts near Manas Sarovar Area, namely Manas Choupati, Thalasa, 3 stage and Hotel 90 degree and freed an area of 14,969 square feet.”

According to PMRDA, the cost of encroachment drive will be recovered from the owners of these properties.

Topics
pune metropolitan region development authority pmrda
