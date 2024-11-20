Political parties focus on early voting 

PUNE: Both the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliances have prioritised mobilising their voters early on Wednesday morning, instructing party workers to ensure that citizens cast their votes during the first half of the day. The Mahayuti, particularly the BJP and its supporting organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), emphasised early voting, urging supporters to avoid the expected rush in the latter half of the day. Mahayuti and MVA have prioritised mobilising their voters early on Wednesday morning, instructing party workers to ensure that citizens cast their votes during the first half of the day. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

NCP city unit president Ankush Kakade explained, “In every election, parties aim to mobilise their committed voters early in the day. This allows workers to focus on mobilising others later. Each party assumes that a segment of voters strongly aligns with their ideology, and political workers appeal to these voters to cast their votes early.”

BJP leader Rajesh Pande elaborated on the systematic approach, stating, “We appointed booth heads responsible for ensuring that voters assigned to their booths cast their votes on time. They track which voters have already visited the polling centres and who are yet to vote.”

Congress leader Arvind Shinde shared a similar strategy, saying, “We instructed our workers to stay in their respective areas and man the booths throughout polling day. Detailed instructions were provided to booth heads to manage the process effectively.”

All political parties conducted extensive training sessions for their workers, equipping them with laptops and mobile applications to facilitate voter searches and ensure smooth coordination at the polling centres.

Political parties have instructed workers to stay in their areas and maximise voter turnout. Leveraging their familiarity with locals, these workers assist citizens at polling centres to ensure a seamless voting process.