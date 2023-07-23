Private hospitals in Pune flouting norms to face action

The deputy director of health services has asked Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to begin initiating enforcement action against private hospitals that are not abiding by regulations in preparation for the stringent enforcement of Maharashtra Nursing Homes Registration (Amendment) Rules, 2021. Dr Radhakishan Pawar, deputy director of health services, on July 21, has written to PMC directing to start taking action against the private hospitals in the city that are yet to follow Maharashtra Nursing Homes Registration (Amendment) Rules, 2021. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the officials several private hospitals in the city are yet to display the mandatory patients’ rights charter and tariff at their premises.

Dr Radhakishan Pawar, deputy director of health services, on July 21, has written to PMC directing to start taking action against the private hospitals in the city that are yet to follow Maharashtra Nursing Homes Registration (Amendment) Rules, 2021.

As per the amendment all the hospitals and nursing homes registered under the Nursing Home Act have to mandatory display the patients’ rights charter, tariff and phone numbers and details of the local supervising authority and grievance redressal cell.

Dr Pawar, said, many private hospitals are yet to display the patients’ rights charter and tariff at their premises and this is in violation of the act.

“They have to mandatorily put up display boards which many are not following. This is leading to inconvenience of patients due to lack of clarity. There are provisions in the act and accordingly the action has to be taken by PMC. It is just enforcement of the existing rules,” he said.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer of PMC, said, we have formed a grievance redressal cell to handle the complaints against hospitals as per norms.

“We will ask our ward medical officers to notify us the names of hospitals in their jurisdiction that are not following the rule,” said Pawar.

Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman of hospital board of India, Pune chapter, said, many hospitals are following the rules and some are under process to display the boards.

“The delay is due to lack of clarity. There are several tariffs and to display all is not feasible. The entire walls of hospitals will be covered if all tariffs, charter and other details are displayed. It is possible to display only around 13 to 14 tariffs at the hospital,” he said.

Dr Sanjay Dabhade, health activist, Jan Arogya Manch, said, the law has to be followed and PMC should enforce the same for the welfare of the public.

“There is no harm for the hospitals to display the tariff and patients’ right charter. However, PMC should not immediately start taking action against the hospital for failure to display the tariff and charter,” he said.

Dr Dabhade, said, the civic body should conduct awareness amongst the doctors regarding the amendment in the act and its implementation before taking action.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON