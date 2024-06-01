Professors working at BJMC for over ten years to be transferred 

The state medical education department has decided to transfer professors and teaching staff at BJ Medical College (BJMC) who have been with the institution for more than ten years. Since last week, the director of the medical education department (DMER) has been preparing a list of professors, associate professors, assistant professors, and administrative staff who have worked at the BJMC and SGH for more than ten years. (HT PHOTO)

Since last week, the director of the medical education department (DMER) has been preparing a list of professors, associate professors, assistant professors, and administrative staff who have worked at the BJMC and SGH for more than ten years.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The teaching personnel who are now working at BJMC and have previously been shifted to other medical institutions within a 200-kilometre radius of Pune will also be relocated, according to officials.

The decision comes after Dr Ajay Taware, professor and head of the forensic medicine department at BJMC, Dr Srihari Halnor, casualty medical officer (CMO) at SGH and a class IV staff, Atul Ghatkamble were arrested for allegedly changing blood samples of a minor accused with samples of a woman and two elderly people. Later all three were suspended by Maharashtra’s medical education department and government.

Reacting to the development, Dr Dilip Mhaisekar, DMER, said, “At Pune BJMC Institute we have decided to make a mass transfer of professors, associate professors, assistant professors and administrative staff working for over ten years. All these teaching staff who have served at one location for a long duration will be transferred and shifted to other government medical colleges. Working at one location for several years they develop authority in that respective institute. We intend to restore the discipline at BJMC and SGH to reclaim the old prestige of these institutions,” Mhaisekar said.

Dr Taware, who was arrested and suspended for alleged involvement in changing the blood sample of the minor boy involved in the Porsche car accident case, had served as SGH’s medical superintendent for eight years. Henceforth, the DMER intends to reduce the tenure of SGH medical superintendents to two years at most.