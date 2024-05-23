Pune admin gears up for counting day

With the counting for the Lok Sabha seats in Pune district scheduled on June 4, the district administration has begun training staff on the process. Pune district collector Suhas Diwase called a meeting of poll officials to take stock of training sessions for the counting process and reviewed the progress. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Counting for Pune and Baramati Lok Sabha constituencies would be held at the Food Corporation of India (FCI) godown at Koregaon Park, Maval at Balewadi Sports Complex and Shirur at Ranjangaon Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation’s (MIDC) godown, according to the officials.

Jyoti Kadam, resident deputy collector, Pune, said, “A total of 1,704 staff is deployed for counting and 372 tables have been reserved.”

Diwase said, “No one will be allowed within 100 metres of the premises except employees, candidate representatives and officials. Only staff will be allowed to carry mobile, laptop or wireless sets in the counting area.”