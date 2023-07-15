Cable operator booked for death of staff

Pune: A 45-year-old cable operator from Kothrud has been booked under charges of causing death by negligence of an employee due to electrocution on May 4 this year. Kothrud police station has filed a case under Sections 304 a (causing death by negligence) against the accused. (HT PHOTO)

The accused has been identified as Nitin Pawar. The incident took place at Kothrud. The deceased has been identified as Pundalik Laxman Shinde, 33. Swapnil Shivram Bodke, 28, sustained injuries in the accident.

According to the officials, the two men were installing the cable of a direct-to-home television set and were taking it from one building terrace to another when they received an electric shock from a high-tension power transmission cable.

Kisan Rathod, sub-inspector, Kothrud police station, said, “As per our probe, the accused had neither followed preventive measures nor provided safety equipment to his workers. He also failed to provide documents needed to run cable business.”

