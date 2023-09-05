News / Cities / Pune News / MSEDCL technician found dead with multiple injuries

MSEDCL technician found dead with multiple injuries

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 05, 2023 12:43 AM IST

Pune city police, on Monday, found the body of a senior technician from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) near Raikar Mala, Dhayari.

According to Sinhagad police officer, on Monday, at around 2pm, they found the body from Dhayari area of Pune city. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The deceased has been identified as Gopal Kailas Mandawe, 32, a resident of Jadhav Nagar, Raikar Mala.

He was deputed as a senior technician at the MSEDCL office located near Nilayam Theatre.

According to Sinhagad police officer, on Monday, at around 2pm, they found the body from Dhayari area of Pune city.

During investigation, it was found that, the deceased sustained injuries on the wrist, neck, and chest, all inflicted with a sharp weapon.

Abhay Mahajan, senior police inspector at Sinhagad road police station, said, ”Prima facia, it seems that unknown people attacked him on the chest, and wrist of the deceased with sharp weapons and killed him.’’

Mahajan further said, the body has been sent for post-mortem and we have initiated a search of the accused in the case.

Tuesday, September 05, 2023
