Pune civic body health dept contradictory stance in merged villages raises questions 

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department is following contrasting rules for the implementation of regulations in the newly merged villages. The civic body is enforcing the Maharashtra Nursing Home Registration Act 1949 and Regulations 2021 in the merged villages. However, the civic body is reluctant to act against bogus doctors operating in the same areas. The doctor was supposed to file an FIR and report to PMC. However, the respective WMO went on leave and the action was kept pending. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

PMC this year February started a single window for nursing home license renewals of clinics and hospitals in the city. This included 410 private hospitals and clinics in the PMC limits, including the healthcare facilities in the merged villages. Besides, action was also taken against hospitals in the merged villages for non-compliance with the nursing home regulations.

Dr Suryakant Deokar, assistant health officer and the then in charge of the anti-bogus doctor’s cell at PMC had issued orders to the ward medical officer of Hadapsar-Mundwa ward office to file an FIR against a bogus doctor. The orders were issued on August 13 to file an FIR for violating the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961, which prohibits medical practice by unregistered persons.

“The WMO was directed to file an FIR after the case was investigated by experts from the cell and found the medical practitioner is operating sans qualification and registration with any medical council. The doctor was supposed to file an FIR and report to PMC. However, the respective WMO went on leave and the action was kept pending,” Dr Deokar said.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer and in charge of the anti-bogus doctor’s cell, informed that the WMO resumed office after a month in the first week of September.

“The WMO gave a letter to us two weeks back stating filing the FIR was not possible as the PMC has yet taken over full control of healthcare services in these merged villages. We have written to the legal department of PMC now requesting to suggest us the further course of action,” he said.

Health activist Dr Abhijit More informed taking operational control is different and implementing regulatory measures is another thing.

“The delay and actions of the respective officers indicate they are avoiding the action or trying to save someone. This is a threat to the patient’s life and immediate action should be taken in such cases,” he said.