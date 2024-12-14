Menu Explore
Pune civic chief should present citizen-centric budget: BJP leader

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 15, 2024 05:34 AM IST

PMC has started preparations for the 2025-26 budget. With no civic polls since last three years, the municipal commissioner as the administrator has announced routine budget, the leader said

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sandeep Khardekar has appealed to the Pune municipal commissioner to include citizens’ expectations in the upcoming civic budget instead of keeping it an annual administrative exercise in the absence of elected members.

The civic body need to complete many projects, including the 24x7 water project, on priority.
The civic body need to complete many projects, including the 24x7 water project, on priority. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started preparations for the 2025-26 budget. With no civic polls since last three years, the municipal commissioner as the administrator has announced routine budget, the leader said.

“I have requested the municipal commissioner to call a meeting with MPs, MLAs, political representatives and citizens to understand their expectations from the budget. The civic body need to complete many projects, including the 24x7 water project, on priority. In the absence of elected members, the voice of citizens seems to be ignored by the administration,” Khardekar said, adding that he will soon discuss the issue with MP Murlidhar Mohol and MLA Chandrakant Patil.

