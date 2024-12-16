Pune gets four ministers including first woman to be MoS, western Maharashtra back to being power hub with 10 ministries

As the state cabinet expansion unfolded on Sunday, one narrative stood out prominently — the dominance of western Maharashtra. With 10 leaders from the region securing ministerial berths, the sugar belt has reaffirmed its status as the power centre of Maharashtra politics. For Satara, the surprise wasn’t just in the numbers — four cabinet ministers — but also in the inclusions of Jaykumar Gore and Makrand Patil, whose ascent has sparked interest in their growing influence in state politics. (HT PHOTO)

Within Western Maharashtra, Pune and Satara districts emerged as key beneficiaries, collectively bagging six cabinet positions, marking a moment of both history and surprise. Pune’s political scene saw a watershed moment as Madhuri Misal became the second woman from Pune to become a minister in the state cabinet in 46 years, following Shanti Naik, who became a minister in 1978.

For Satara, the surprise wasn’t just in the numbers — four cabinet ministers — but also in the inclusions of Jaykumar Gore and Makrand Patil, whose ascent has sparked interest in their growing influence in state politics.

Pune’s Historic Moment

For decades, Pune has been the cradle of Maharashtra’s politics, but the district has seen fewer occasions for such a significant presence in the state government. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has now been joined by three more ministers: cabinet members Chandrakant Patil and Dattatrayya Bharne, along with MoS Madhuri Misal.

A four-term MLA from the Parvati assembly constituency, Misal is a familiar name in Pune’s political circles. Her entry into the cabinet underscores the BJP’s effort to highlight women leaders in a city which is likely to witness civic elections along with other Municipal Corporations across Maharashtra very soon.

Misal said, “The party has given me the immense honour and responsibility of serving the people of Maharashtra as a minister. Having started my journey as a corporator in the Pune Municipal Corporation and now serving my fourth consecutive term as an MLA from the Parvati constituency, I am deeply grateful for the trust the people of Maharashtra have consistently placed in me.’’

Chandrakant Patil, while speaking with media expressed gratitude to senior party leaders. He said, “I will use this opportunity for the betterment of the society.’’

The Satara Surprise

Satara’s political resurgence in the cabinet has also been notable. Shivendraraje Bhonsale, descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, along with Jaykumar Gore, Shamburaj Desai, and Makrand Patil have all secured prominent roles. While Desai, a Shiv Sena rebel who joined the Eknath Shinde in 2022, was expected to retain his ministerial berth, Bhonsale’s strong electoral performance — winning by a margin of over 1.40 lakh votes — has also catapulted him into the cabinet.

The most unexpected names, however, are Gore and Makrand Patil. Known for their proximity to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, respectively, their rise indicates the growing influence of behind-the-scenes strategising in state politics.

The sugar belt dominance

Western Maharashtra’s dominance in the cabinet is not new, but this year, the sugar belt has outshone other regions. Of the 39 ministers sworn in, 25% (10) hail from this politically significant region.

Kolhapur’s Prakash Abitkar, a three-time MLA from Radhanagari, secured a cabinet position, underscoring the MahaYuti alliance’s clean sweep in the district, where it won all 10 seats. Despite earlier controversies and allegations, Hasan Musrif retained his berth, thanks to his proximity to Ajit Pawar.

Meanwhile, regions like Solapur and Sangli, where the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) performed well, saw no ministerial representation, a stark contrast to the overwhelming dominance of Kolhapur, Satara, and Pune.

Political experts believe that this cabinet composition is no accident. With an eye on the upcoming local body polls, the BJP-led MahaYuti alliance has heavily invested in western Maharashtra, a region long dominated by the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

“The sugar belt ministers have always been the backbone of Maharashtra politics. This cabinet expansion is clearly aimed at consolidating power in the region and neutralising the Pawar clan’s influence,” said a political observer.

The BJP, aware of its diminishing influence in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, seems to be hedging its bets by empowering leaders from the sugar belt, ensuring they can counterbalance the narrative set by the opposition in one of Maharashtra’s most politically volatile regions.