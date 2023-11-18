close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Pune Metro Line 3 rail track testing begins

Pune Metro Line 3 rail track testing begins

BySiddharth Gadkari
Nov 18, 2023 08:26 AM IST

Rail tracks have been laid for the 23.3-km Pune Metro Line 3 project between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar, and the trial has begun at Maan depot on Friday

Pune: The rail tracks have been laid for the 23.3-km Pune Metro Line 3 project between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar, and the trial has begun at Maan depot on Friday. After successful preliminary testing at the depot, the rail tracks will be out for installation on the Puneri Metro route, officials said.

Rail tracks have been laid for the 23.3-km Pune Metro Line 3 project between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar, and the trial has begun at Maan depot on Friday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
“For the 23.3 km route of Shivajinagar Metro, we have started preliminary discussion and internal planning on the important aspects of total rail track requirements, their scaling, maintenance of these tracks, etc. After agreeing on all criteria, the actual work of laying rail track for the ‘Puneri Metro’ project will start,” said Alok Kapoor, chief executive officer, Pune IT City Metro Rail Ltd.

Work for Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (PMRDA) executed Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Metro project started two years ago in November 2021.

The testing rail tracks marks a significant milestone for the eagerly anticipated line 3, referred as “Puneri Metro”, connecting the IT hub of Hinjewadi to central part of Pune city Shivajinagar.

The testing process is overseen by project partner’s AECOM (Architecture, Engineering, Construction, Operations, and Management) and SGS.

