PMC chief forms team to probe medical college dean bribery case

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner Vikram Kumar has appointed a three-member committee to probe the incident involving the dean of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College Dr Ashish Banginwar. The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) caught Dr Banginwar allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹10 lakh for an MBBS seat last week. The committee will submit a detailed report on the incident by Friday and then PMC will take necessary action against Banginwar. PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar has appointed a three-member committee to probe the incident involving the dean of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College (HT FILE PHOTO)

While speaking to reporters on Monday, PMC commissioner, Vikram Kumar said, “We have formed a three-member committee including Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Bhagwan Pawar, Deputy Commissioner (General Administration) Sachin Ithape, and Deputy Commissioner (vigilance) Mahesh Patil. The committee will submit a report on the incident by Friday, and then we will facilitate action against the dean as per the rulebook.”

Kumar further said Dr Banginwar is on probation, therefore he cannot be suspended.

Last Tuesday, the Pune branch of the Maharashtra ACB arrested Dr Banginwar, after he was caught red-handed taking a bribe of ₹10 lakh to secure a student’s admission for an MBBS course under a special quota. The college is managed by PMC’s Medical Education Trust.

Following his arrest, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party workers damaged the dean’s office on the college premises. They caused significant destruction by overturning furniture and computers in the dean’s room.

The ACB took action following a complaint lodged by the aspirant student’s father. He mentioned that his pupil was chosen for an MBBS course at Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College through the institutional quota in the first round of admissions. Upon approaching Dr Banginwar about the admission process, he supposedly demanded an additional ₹16 lakh on top of the regular government fee of ₹22.5 lakh for the same.

