PMC awaiting Maha decision on 40% property tax sop to distribute bills

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is awaiting the state government’s written approval to retain the 40% property tax rebate on self-occupied properties within the corporation limits. The PMC is awaiting the state government’s written approval to retain the 40% property tax rebate on self-occupied properties within the corporation limits. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Every year in addition to the 40% property tax rebate, the PMC also offers a 5% rebate to those who pay their property tax bills early. This time, the PMC has not been able to generate property tax bills to be dispatched to the residents even though the first week of April is over.

Earlier, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had given their ‘in principle’ approval to continuing with the 40% property tax rebate which was started in 1970 in the wake of the Panshet Dam floods, but scrapped by the court in 2019. In the meeting held with Pune MLAs and the municipal commissioner, the CM and Dy. CM had announced that the 40% tax rebate would be retained on self-occupied properties within the PMC limits.

However, the Maharashtra government, in the cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, April 5, did not take any written decision on the matter. The PMC is now hoping to get the nod on paper in the next cabinet meeting scheduled to take place next week. After the cabinet decision, the urban development department (UDD) will issue a detailed order to the PMC.

PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “We have already given a one-month extension for distributing property tax bills. We are even allowing citizens to avail the benefit of the 5% and 10% tax rebate scheme till June 30 instead of May 31.”

A PMC official said, “It is crucial to know the decision in writing as the civic body distributes bills in the first week of April every year. Many citizens who pay the tax immediately avail the benefit of the 5% and 10% tax rebate scheme. If the citizens pay the bills in the first two months of the new financial year, they get a rebate on the bill. Almost a week is over. After getting the order, the PMC will need to make necessary changes in the property tax bills according to the instructions of the state government. It will be better if the civic body gets orders by next week.”

Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil said, “The chief minister and deputy chief minister have taken a positive decision but there are some administrative processes which need to be followed. We are hoping that very soon, the cabinet will approve and give instructions to the PMC.”