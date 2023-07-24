PMC initiates process to allot parking lots to contractors

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has invited bids for appointing contractors to manage various parking lots across the city. After the standing committee, headed by the municipal commissioner, approves the tenders, PMC will appoint new contractors to manage the parking lots. (HT PHOTO)

The civic body failed to award new contracts after the old contract terms expired during pandemic, leaving these parking lots without any contractors to oversee parking. Lack of contractors caused chaotic parking scenario at numerous locations throughout the city.

Also, though the tenure was over, some contractors were recovering fees from citizens at many parking lots.

After citizens’ complaints, PMC had put boards around these parking lots and make it was available free of cost.

Shrinivas Bonala, additional city engineer, said, “Now, PMC has floated the tenders to appoint contractors for various parking lots. “

“The proposals had been put in front of standing committee for parking lots at Punyanagar Society, Gultekadi near Sai Baba Temple, Peshwe Park, Pu La Deshpande garden, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) terminal at Katraj and Dhankawadi near Chitale Bandu shop,” he said.

After the standing committee, headed by the municipal commissioner, approves the tenders, PMC will appoint new contractors to manage the parking lots. The operators would need to charge the parking fee as per the rates fixed by the municipal corporation.