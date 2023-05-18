Campaign to eliminate chronic garbage dumping spots in Pune launched

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in collaboration with Pune Platform for Collaborative Response (PPCR) on Wednesday launched a campaign to eliminate chronic garbage dumping spots, maximise processing of waste, and improve recycling of waste to ensure a circular economy. The campaign, titled ‘Majhe Pune, Swachch Pune’, aims to improve cleanliness and sanitation, and promote responsible waste disposal amongst residents. The pilot of the campaign was kicked-off in the Kasba-Vishrambaug Wada area. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in collaboration with Pune Platform for Collaborative Response (PPCR) on Wednesday launched a campaign to eliminate chronic garbage dumping spots (HT PHOTO)

Two agencies - Social Labs and Janwani – will execute the campaign for a duration of 12 months. The campaign aims to achieve three primary objectives namely, 100% waste collection, 80% waste segregation at source, and removal of all chronic garbage dumping spots or garbage vulnerable points (GVPs) from the area.

Earlier, a primary survey was undertaken with 85 waste pickers and 7,575 area residents to decide on the course of action. It is anticipated that the campaign will impact over 2.8 lakh people from around 85,000 homes; 23,000 commercial establishments; and 12,000 slums. The project will also endeavour to eliminate nearly 240 GVPs from the area.

Vikram Kumar of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said, “We are excited to launch this pilot project in the Kasba-Vishrambaug Wada area which will be further implemented across the city to ensure 100% coverage and segregation in the city. This will help the PMC to eliminate the chronic garbage dumping spots in the city.”

Ashish Bhandari, co-lead, PPCR, said, “This is a one-of-its-kind initiative where various corporates, NGOs, voluntary groups and urban local bodies have come forward to spread mass awareness among the citizens. We firmly believe in contributing to the well-being of the environment through sustainable waste management practices. We are proud to partner in this campaign with PMC, which substantiates our vision of a cleaner tomorrow, and we are confident that this initiative will set a benchmark for other Pune wards to follow.”

The launch took place at Kesari Wada, Narayan Peth, Pune. The chief guest was Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Dada Patil. Also present on the occasion were PMC commissioner Kumar; additional commissioner Kunal Khemnar; deputy commissioner (solid waste management department) Asha Raut; Dr Sudhir Mehta, Ashish Bhandari, Rajeev Kher, Indraneel Chitale, Manoj Pochat, and Ravi Pandit from PPCR; Mahesh Suryawanshi from the Dagdusheth Trust; and Pune brand ambassadors for Swachch Bharat Dr Saleel Kulkarni and Rutuja Bhosle.