PMC to install rumblers at Mohammadwadi road to check vehicle speed

To prevent accidents, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will put rumblers near the Palace Orchard Society in Mohammadwadi. Officials from the road department stated the resurfacing of the road is underway, it will take another ten days to complete the work. Residents of Undri, NIBM Road, Mohammadwadi and Kondhwa have urged that the slope reduction work outside Anandvan Main Gate, at NIBM, be completed as soon. (Hindustan Times)

An accident took place at Palace Orchards on NIBM Road on May 21, where a bus collided with multiple vehicles including cars, motorcycles, a small tempo, and an auto-rickshaw. Two people were killed and several others were injured in the accident.

Avinash Kamthe, sub-engineer, road department of PMC, said the accident site was the busiest spot on the road and the area was densely populated along both sides.

“The spot needs some improvements like rumblers and we have received suggestions about widening along the sides. The rumblers will be installed which will slow down the traffic in the area,” he added.

Resident forums in the area had strongly mooted for removal of encroachments along both sides of the Palace Orchard Chowk, ban on parking of two-wheelers, and installation of rumblers, reflectors as part of road safety measures.

At the same time, the forums have demanded reconstruction of the road stretch from Clover Mall to Marvel Sangria.

Citizens from Undri, Mohammadwadi, NIBM Annexe and Kondhwa have been complaining about several hassles due to incomplete road construction work and later repairs carried out in patches leading to uneven roads.

Following the closure of the Mohammadwadi -NIBM link road for slope reduction work near Anandvan gate, a chaotic traffic situation has been reported at NIBM -Palace Orchard road leading to traffic jams and minor accidents.

The road has claimed three lives in major road accidents recently, putting serious question marks on the work being carried out by the PMC.

Daljeet Goraya, director, NIBM Annexe citizens forum, said, “Resurfacing and other work is yet to be completed. The civic body should complete the work on priority so avoid accidents here.”