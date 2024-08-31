 Pune police arrest two prime accused in ₹3,500-cr credit society fraud - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pune police arrest two prime accused in 3,500-cr credit society fraud

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Aug 31, 2024 11:29 PM IST

Two key suspects in the ₹3,500 crore Dnyanradha Multistate Co-operative Credit Society fraud have been arrested; they allegedly duped 4.5 lakh depositors.

The anti-extortion cell has arrested two key suspects in connection with the 3,500 crore-fraud related to Dnyanradha Multistate Co-operative Credit Society Limited in Beed. The scam reportedly involved deceptive financial practices and mismanagement.

Acting on a tip-off, the duo was arrested from Phoenix Mall in Wakad. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Acting on a tip-off, the duo was arrested from Phoenix Mall in Wakad. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused have been identified as vice-chairman Yashwant Vasantrao Kulkarni, 55, and director Vaibhav Yashwant Kulkarni, 24, from Punawale and hailing from Beed. Police had announced cash prize money for information on Vasantrao.

Acting on a tip-off, the duo was arrested from Phoenix Mall in Wakad. They have been accused of duping 4.50 lakh depositors to the tune of 3,515 crore. Probe revealed that 42 cases have been filed against the duo at various police stations. Later, the accused were handed over to the Economic Offences Wing of the Beed police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Pune police arrest two prime accused in 3,500-cr credit society fraud
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On