Two arrested for robbing 3 film junior artistes in Pune

May 31, 2023 12:47 AM IST

Pune police on Monday arrested two suspects in connection with threatening and robbing three young film junior artistes near Avenue Mall

Pune: The Wanowrie police in Pune on Monday arrested two suspects in connection with threatening and robbing three young film junior artistes near Avenue Mall.

Pune police on Monday arrested two suspects in connection with threatening and robbing three young film junior artistes near Avenue Mall. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
The accused have been identified as Swapnil Dada Kotwal (23) from Hadapsar and Mahesh Baban Gajesingh (29) from Mundhwa.

Bahusaheb Pathare, senior inspector, Wanowrie police station, said, “The court has granted the accused three days of police custody.”

Pathare said the accused are history sheeters and mobile, koyta, and a two-wheeler totally worth 74,200 was recovered from them.

According to the police, the victims Imran Khan, Harsh Nathe and Jishan Patni were robbed by four unidentified men at a tea stall near Avenue Mall at around 4 am on May 21. Imran lodged a police complaint at the Wanowrie police station on Friday.

