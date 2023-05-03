Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune: One held, another detained for posting objectionable video of dancer

Pune: One held, another detained for posting objectionable video of dancer

ByShrinivas Deshpande
May 03, 2023 11:35 PM IST

The Vimantal police said that the prime accused minor had filmed the dancer’s video inside a changing room

The Pune city police arrested a person and detained a minor for sharing an objectionable video of a lavani dancer.

The Pune city police arrested a person and detained a minor for sharing an objectionable video of a lavani dancer (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
The Pune city police arrested a person and detained a minor for sharing an objectionable video of a lavani dancer (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The accused, identified as Ayush Amrut Kanase 21, from Bharatgaon Wadi village in Satara district, was arrested on April 3. His 17-year-old accomplice was detained.

The Vimantal police said that the prime accused minor had filmed the dancer’s video inside a changing room. He later created a social media account by the anime of the dancer and posted the video online that went viral. Kanase forwarded the video by using social media accounts.

Senior inspector Vilas Sonde of Vimantal police station said, “The minor is responsible for creating fake social media account by the name of dancer. He was produced in Bal Nyayalaya and Kanase was released on bail.”

Vimantal police had filed a case under Sections 354(c) of the IPC and Sections 66(c), 66(e),67(a) of the Information Technology Act on February 25.

The state women commission has asked the police to take appropriate action. Police arrested the accused from their native places.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
minor
minor
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out