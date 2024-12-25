Pune police put airports on alert to prevent 26 crore scam accused from fleeing

The Pune police have issued a preventive alert at all airports across the country against the prime accused in a ₹26 crore fraud case. The lookout has been sent across immigration and security counters of airports to stop the escape of Karan Dilip Bothra of Pitalenagar in Salisbury Park who allegedly forced a real estate developer to invest in a fraudulent steel business. The complaint states that Bothra won Agarwal’s trust to invest in a steel and metal trading business with the promise of exorbitantly high returns. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The FIR was lodged at Chatuhshrungi Police Station based on a complaint filed by Nitin Suresh Agarwal of Ganeshkhind Road and owner of Purple Construction Pvt Ltd. The complaint states that Bothra won Agarwal’s trust to invest in a steel and metal trading business with the promise of exorbitantly high returns. The alleged scam took place between April 2023 and December 17, 2024, at the office of Purple Constructions Pvt. Ltd.

Assistant police inspector and investigation officer Dattatraya Waghmare said, “We had summoned the accused for questioning but he told us that he was out of station and would return and report to the police in a few days. Hence, we have issued an alert at all airports to ensure that the suspect does not flee abroad.”