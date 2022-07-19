Pune records coolest July since 2012

Pune: Even as Pune reported incessant rainfall throughout most days in July, the city also recorded the highest day temperature at 30 degrees Celsius (July 3 and July 4) making it the coolest maximum temperature recorded since 2012.

Though rainfall activity has reduced since July 13, light rains continue in the city limits. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted overcast clouds most likely to remain for the next few days.

The warmest and coolest month is considered as per minimum temperatures and maximum temperatures. The mean temperature is calculated as the average of maximum and minimum temperatures for the month.

According to IMD, the all-time record for the warmest day in July was in 1966 when the highest maximum temperature reported in July was 36 degrees Celsius. From 2012, the warmest day in July was reported at 34.4 degrees Celsius in 2014.

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department, IMD Pune said that there is no warning for Pune city and ghat regions around Pune till July 24.

“Skies in the city limits will remain generally cloudy. Light rainfall till July 24 is likely to continue. There is no warning for Pune city and ghat regions till July 24,” said Kashyapi.

On Monday, Shivajinagar reported 2.9 mm rainfall. Total rainfall reported in the city limits between June 1 and July 18 (Monday) is 342.4 mm against the normal rainfall of 256.3 mm. The rainfall exceeded 86.1 mm, said weather department officials.

Kashyapi said that IMD has issued an orange alert for three districts in Vidarbha, Maharashtra.

“Akola, Amravati and Wardha have an orange alert till July 19. Yellow alert is issued for Konkan and Goa, Marathwada and central Maharashtra. However, after that there are no alerts for these three subdivisions from July 20 to July 22. Vidarbha is likely to have a yellow alert from July 20 to July 22,” said Kashyapi.