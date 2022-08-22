Pune RTO asks 35 driving schools to improve their service or face action

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has asked at least 35 driving schools to upgrade themselves or lose licenses after they scored poorly in the grading carried out by the transport office.

The inspection was held in May and June for improving driving skills, upgrading driving schools with new technology and checking infrastructure to teach driving to students. The Pune RTO inspected 218 driving schools and awarded grades (A+, A, B+, B and C) based on various parameters. However, no driving school was able to score an A+ grade.

According to Sanjeev Bhor, deputy regional transport officer of Pune, “At least 30 to 35 driving schools in Pune need to upgrade themselves to keep their permits as per the recent audit carried out by RTO.”

“Those schools that had scored below 50 marks, were given another chance. Some of them improved their performance and got upgraded to a ‘C’ grade. While others, approximately 30 to 35 schools, have been given time till the end of this month after which there will be a re-inspection,” said Bhor.

Earlier this year, the Pune RTO had asked driving schools across Pune to register themselves on the Sarathi portal on the Parivahan website of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. “Around 224 schools have registered and 226 schools hadn’t registered even after sending notices so their licences have been cancelled,” said Bhor.

Driving Schools whose licenses are suspended can re-apply, said officials.

Vijay Kumar Duggal, owner of Sai Driving School, said, “Such inspections have been taking place since 1998 and they motivate driving schools to upgrade themselves. But we have not yet received the results of the inspection.”

Another driving school owner based in Kothrud requesting anonymity said, “Driving school licences have to be renewed every five years. During the lockdown, there was a similar inspection. But we do not know about the results.”

Sanjay Sasane, who retired as the deputy RTO in June had said, “Our appeal to the public is to take admission carefully and choose a driving school where there are all necessary parameters taken care of and which has got the best grades in this inspection process.” But it is not sure how the public will be able to access the results of the inspection as Bhor informed that it is unsure whether the results will be uploaded on their website.