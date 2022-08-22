Pune RTO asks 35 driving schools to improve their service or face action
The Pune RTO inspected 218 driving schools and awarded grades (A+, A, B+, B and C) based on various parameters. However, no driving school was able to score an A+ grade
The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has asked at least 35 driving schools to upgrade themselves or lose licenses after they scored poorly in the grading carried out by the transport office.
The inspection was held in May and June for improving driving skills, upgrading driving schools with new technology and checking infrastructure to teach driving to students. The Pune RTO inspected 218 driving schools and awarded grades (A+, A, B+, B and C) based on various parameters. However, no driving school was able to score an A+ grade.
According to Sanjeev Bhor, deputy regional transport officer of Pune, “At least 30 to 35 driving schools in Pune need to upgrade themselves to keep their permits as per the recent audit carried out by RTO.”
“Those schools that had scored below 50 marks, were given another chance. Some of them improved their performance and got upgraded to a ‘C’ grade. While others, approximately 30 to 35 schools, have been given time till the end of this month after which there will be a re-inspection,” said Bhor.
Earlier this year, the Pune RTO had asked driving schools across Pune to register themselves on the Sarathi portal on the Parivahan website of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. “Around 224 schools have registered and 226 schools hadn’t registered even after sending notices so their licences have been cancelled,” said Bhor.
Driving Schools whose licenses are suspended can re-apply, said officials.
Vijay Kumar Duggal, owner of Sai Driving School, said, “Such inspections have been taking place since 1998 and they motivate driving schools to upgrade themselves. But we have not yet received the results of the inspection.”
Another driving school owner based in Kothrud requesting anonymity said, “Driving school licences have to be renewed every five years. During the lockdown, there was a similar inspection. But we do not know about the results.”
Sanjay Sasane, who retired as the deputy RTO in June had said, “Our appeal to the public is to take admission carefully and choose a driving school where there are all necessary parameters taken care of and which has got the best grades in this inspection process.” But it is not sure how the public will be able to access the results of the inspection as Bhor informed that it is unsure whether the results will be uploaded on their website.
PMC, traffic police issue guidelines for road occupation by Ganesh pandals
Ahead of the Ganesh festival, the Pune Municipal Corporation and city traffic branch have taken a slew of measures and formulated guidelines for the occupation of road space by Ganesh pandals. The civic body has warned of strict action against pandals found blocking the entire road in flagrant violation of the rule that permits them to occupy only limited space, that too after a string of permissions from the PMC and city police.
Nadda takes a trip down memory lane, remembers days spent in Shimla
Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda took a walk down memory lane in Shimla where he attended an alumni meet as the chief guest at his alma mater Himachal Pradesh University on Sunday. Nadda said that dedication, honesty and perseverance were the main components of achieving success. Nadda also shared some lighter moments with the audience. Nadda, Padma Bhushan awardee and noted film actor Anupam Kher, who was also a part of the event and AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria were honoured with 'Alumni of the Year' award.
Under house arrest, stopped from visiting slain pandit’s family: Mehbooba
Former J&K chief minister and People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said that she was put under house arrest by the administration to stop her from visiting the family of Sunil Kumar, a Kashmiri Pandit who was killed in a militant attack in Shopian on August 16. Mufti tweeted pictures of a locked and chained gate and a CRPF vehicle stationed outside her house at Gupkar.
In a first, Punjab introduces reservation for law officers
Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Sunday announced reservation for the Scheduled Caste in posts of law officers recruited by the state government. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann said 58 new posts of law officers being created in the advocate general's office will be reserved for SCs. These additional 58 posts being created in the AG's office will be reserved for SCs, he said, adding the decision was taken after consulting legal experts.
MSRTC Pune division posts ₹9 crore revenue during 7-day holiday period
The Pune division of Maharashtra State Road Transportation (MSRTC ) has emerged as the top revenue generator in Maharashtra during the seven-day holiday period that saw a deployment of 729 buses and ₹9 crore in revenue. On August 10, ST buses covered 2.57 lakh kilometers and earned ₹1.07 crore, while on August 16, the buses travelled 2.88 lakh kms and earned ₹1.36 crores.
