Pune varsity extends deadline for online applications till May 20

As there is low response from students to various courses at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), the university has extended the deadline for online applications for admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate and interdisciplinary courses till May 20. The university will conduct an online entrance exam for admission to degree courses on June 13. (HT FILE)

The online application process had started on April 20 and the earlier deadline was May 10. However, an increasing number of private universities in Pune are now vying for the students’ attention due to which their response to the courses offered by SPPU has been low.

As per the information shared by the SPPU, various courses are conducted in various departments, centres and faculties of the SPPU. Entrance examination is mandatory for admission to these courses. The university will conduct an online entrance exam for admission to degree courses on June 13.

It will conduct an online entrance exam for admission to post-graduate courses between June 14 and 16. For degree courses, the candidates should have passed their Class 12 exams. For post-graduate courses, the candidates should have graduated from a recognised university with the minimum required marks. Students can avail further information about the admission process at: https://campus.unipune.ac.in/CCEP/Login.aspx.

About the low response of students to courses offered by SPPU, one of the senior officials from the SPPU admission department said on condition of anonymity, “In the past two years, there is a rise in private universities all across Pune city and students are preferring to take admission in nearby universities. This has adversely impacted admissions to SPPU and there are some departments where a large number of seats are lying vacant.”