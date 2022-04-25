Pune’s first heart transplant of 2022 takes place at Sahyadri hospital

Pune circle saw its first cadaver heart transplant of 2022 which took place at Sahyadri hospital on Monday. The same donor also donated liver and kidney.

The liver was transported to Kolhapur hospital which was recorded as the first liver transplant in Kolhapur.

A green corridor was created for the smooth and fast transport of the organs with the help of traffic police of Kolhapur, Karad, Satara, Pune rural and Pune city police. A total of 270 kms were covered in just 150 minutes by road.

The transplant took place at the hospital’s Deccan Gymkhana branch. The organs were retrieved from a 25-year-old man residing at Devale Kolhapur. He met with an accident and was admitted in to Aster Adhar hospital Kolhapur. The deceased was working in MSEB and is survived by his parents and one elder brother who gave consent for all organs.

His liver and one kidney were transplanted at Aster Adhar hospital, Kolhapur and another kidney transplanted at Poona hospital, Pune. While the heart was transplanted at Sahyadri hospital.