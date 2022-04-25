Pune’s first heart transplant of 2022 takes place at Sahyadri hospital
Pune circle saw its first cadaver heart transplant of 2022 which took place at Sahyadri hospital on Monday. The same donor also donated liver and kidney.
The liver was transported to Kolhapur hospital which was recorded as the first liver transplant in Kolhapur.
A green corridor was created for the smooth and fast transport of the organs with the help of traffic police of Kolhapur, Karad, Satara, Pune rural and Pune city police. A total of 270 kms were covered in just 150 minutes by road.
The transplant took place at the hospital’s Deccan Gymkhana branch. The organs were retrieved from a 25-year-old man residing at Devale Kolhapur. He met with an accident and was admitted in to Aster Adhar hospital Kolhapur. The deceased was working in MSEB and is survived by his parents and one elder brother who gave consent for all organs.
His liver and one kidney were transplanted at Aster Adhar hospital, Kolhapur and another kidney transplanted at Poona hospital, Pune. While the heart was transplanted at Sahyadri hospital.
-
Chandrakant Patil instructs officials to solve traffic problem at Nal Stop chowk
PUNE Bharatiya Janata Party state unit president Chandrakant Patil on Monday visited the Nal Stop chowk and instructed the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) and Pune Municipal Corporation officials to solve the traffic congestion in the area. Though PMC has erected the flyover at the chowk, it is not helping to solve the traffic problem and chaos is witnessed daily here. The flyover was inaugurated and made available for traffic on March 13.
-
Amnesty scheme on penalty against deficient portions of stamp duty introduced
The Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamp, Maharashtra State office has introduced an amnesty scheme on the penalty against deficient portions of stamp duty. For the first three months, ninety per cent waiver in penalty would be extended and for the next four months, the fifty per cent concession will be granted to the amnesty seekers. The scheme is operational from April 1 to November 30 this year.
-
Unidentified persons booked for theft bid at ATM in Sangli using stolen bulldozer
A group of unidentified people was booked for trying to steal money from a private bank's ATM in Sangli district by trying to bulldoze it late on Friday night using a stolen bulldozer. The ATM that was attacked is located along Arag-Miraj road in Sangli. The crime was recorded in the CCTV fitted inside the ATM kiosk. The machine broke into pieces, and the thieves fled with the cash vault inside it.
-
Kheri KGBV incident: Probe panel likely to submit report today
Laxmi Kant Pandey had set up the panel comprising district coordinator, integrated education, Mala Srivastava, state resource group teacher Anupama Mishra, block education officers Subhash Verma and Shamsher Singh to probe the incident. He said further action would be taken after discussing the final probe report in the district level committee and approval of the district magistrate.
-
New parking lot at Pune airport may open for public by July
Pune: The newly built multi-storeyed parking lot at Lohegaon airport is expected to be operational for public use from July 2022. The Airports Authority of India has undertaken various infrastructure projects at the airport, including construction of a new terminal building. “The four-storeyed parking lot is built by AAI near the airport entry gate,” said Pune airport director, Santosh Doke.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics