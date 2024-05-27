Rise in treefall incidents in city due to rapid development, concretisation

With over 400 treefall incidents in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) area in the last 20 days, experts say rapid development and concretisation of internal roads are among the main reasons for the rise in such incidents. There have been 231 treefall incidents in the past four days alone. In 2014, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had ordered during one of the hearings that a three feet circumference around the trees be kept free of any concretisation which would help the growth of trees and help retain their stability. (HT PHOTO)

Nilesh Mahajan, a fire department official, said, “Most of the incidents of treefall have been registered in Hadapsar, Wanwadi, Pune Cantonment and Kondhwa as compared to other areas such as Kothrud, Baner, Balewadi and Aundh. Most of the treefall incidents have occurred during pre-monsoon showers.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Another fire department official said, “The fire department removes fallen trees that create problems or obstacles for commuters. We have seen most trees falling along the roadside. The lack of soil around the trunk weakens the roots of the trees and they fall. Treefall incidents have increased since the last few years in the city.”

A tree authority official said, “There has been rampant concretisation along internal roads. In many areas, there is no soil left around the trunk of the tree. It is completely concretised and as a result, its growth is stunted. Such trees eventually collapse in the rain. The digging of roads for laying service lines or underground cables has further damaged the roots of trees. Uneven trimming of branches is yet another reason for increased incidence of treefall.”

Sarang Yadwadkar, city-based environmentalist, said, “Concretisation of roads is one part of development which has hampered the green cover of Pune city. River front development, flyovers, road widening are some other aspects of development that pose a threat to trees.”

Dr Sachin Punekar, conservation biologist and founder-president of Biosphere, said, “The PMC has started rampant cement-concretisation of internal roads. This has completely stopped water percolation. Besides that, non-scientific planting of trees has created an imbalance wherein the trees fall down easily during heavy rain and gusty winds.”

“Most of the fallen trees are of the exotic variety that will grow fast. The PMC and most private players plant exotic trees to increase green cover. But these trees are not made for our habitat. So, they fall easily. The PMC should carry out health assessment of the trees to prevent treefall incidents. The PMC should also plant native trees.”

V G Kulkarni, former chief superintendent engineer of the road department, said, “Concretisation and uneven chopping of tree branches creates an imbalance and they fall during heavy rain. We are taking precautions to provide adequate space for trees to breathe and grow naturally.”

In 2014, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had ordered during one of the hearings that a three feet circumference around the trees be kept free of any concretisation which would help the growth of trees and help retain their stability.