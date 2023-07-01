Authorities should re-audit the expressway: Experts

Pune: A road expert said tyre burst occurs in both low-pressure and high-pressure condition, but it mostly happens if the tyre gets in contact with a sharp object on the road. Hence, a re-audit needs to be done in the case of Samruddhi Mahamarg. The fatal bus accident on Samruddhi Mahamarg on Saturday early morning claimed 25 lives. The fatal bus accident on Samruddhi Mahamarg on Saturday early morning claimed 25 lives. (HT/ANI)

Officials said that initial reports cite tyre burst as the cause for accident.

Anil Pantoji, former road transport officer and currently training drivers with the support of the Central Institute of Road Transport, said, “While there could be several reasons for accidents on highways and expressways, tyre burst is one of them. In case of a tyre burst condition, it needs to be checked whether the tyre was in good condition or not as worn-out tyre’s fails to provide grip and traction on the road. Hence, authorities must re-audit the road if tyre burst mishap cases are reported high on the expressway.”

Anil said that display boards about timing, and weather information at relative distances on the road, could help to divert the attention of the bus driver if he feels sleepy.