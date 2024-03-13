RTO forms four squads, to take strict action against aggregators

The Pune Regional Transport Authority office on Wednesday announced a complete crackdown on the two aggregators - Ola and Uber both of whom have been barred from operating in Pune City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Baramati by the district collector a day before. Both aggregators have been barred on grounds of not adhering to the guidelines of the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines Act, 2020. Even though Pune RTA denied licence to cab aggregators Ola and Uber on Tuesday, many still availed the service in various parts on Wednesday. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

Both companies have been given a 30-day window to appeal to the appellate authority regarding the decision. The Regional Transport Authority is headed by the District Collector, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) and the Regional Transport Office (RTO) form part of the RTA committee.

“We have formed four flying squads that will take strict action against Ola and Uber aggregators if they are found operating in Pune, PCMC, and Baramati. Also, we have advised our men to be considerate about not causing any trouble to the citizens at large and school children, as both the categories are amongst the major chunk of aggregator service users,” Regional Transport Officer Sanjeev Bhor said. According to him, the order to take action was issued late on Tuesday and since he was in Mumbai on election duty work, the action on the ground would be seen on Wednesday.

Even though Pune RTA denied licence to cab aggregators Ola and Uber on Tuesday, many still availed the service in various parts on Wednesday. In some areas, cabs were seen operating, mostly locally and between Pune and Mumbai.

IT professional Anita Nair, who works in Hinjewadi said, “Cab service is the most convenient means of transport for me to reach Hinjewadi from Shivajinagar. I don’t think the ban will work as strictly implementing the law will lead to severe inconvenience to the commuters. Also, the government must hold a meeting with all the stakeholders and find a win-win solution in the larger interests of the commuters.”

The public relations firm handling Uber said that they would respond soon.

According to the RTO officials, the applications by Ola and Uber for aggregator licences for four-wheeler light vehicles were filed under the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines Act, 2020, and have been pending with the Regional Transport Authority since Dec 2023. A review of the applications by the RTA revealed that the aggregator companies were not fully complying with the provisions of the Act. Thereafter a circular was issued by the RTO on Dec 12 which stated that permission was rejected, and the two aggregators were barred from further operations.

Bhor, further, said, “Ola and Uber were found violating the norms, especially those related to driver training, two years of requisite driving experience before getting a licence which are mandatory conditions for conducting the operations. Besides, the aggregators must provide insurance policies for drivers, proper induction of health insurance every two years, and renewal of driving licences. The mandatory conditions were not being followed by these companies which led to barring their services.”

The RTO’s announcement of a crackdown is likely to impact scores of residents who will be inconvenienced if the aggregators are completely shut down by the authorities, citizens said. The aggregator services are used by a large number of students, IT professionals, women, senior citizens, airport passengers, and railway and bus commuters.

Dr Keshav Nana Kshirsagar, president of the Indian Gig Workers Front, said, “Both the aggregator companies were given provisional licences and their operations have been suspended as they violated the guidelines laid down by the authorities. They have to strictly adhere to guidelines of the State Khatua committee failing which we demand that their operations be shut down completely for not following the law.”

Baba Kamble, president of the National Auto Taxi Bus Transport Federation said, “The decision for licence rejection is just an empty threat on paper. As the companies are violating the law, they must be completely banned from the city and the district.”