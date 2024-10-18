Rupali Chakankar defends reappointment amidst criticism from party members

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Women’s Wing president Rupali Chakankar defended her recent reappointment as State Women’s Commission head, dismissing criticism from fellow party members. Despite discontent from Pune city unit president Deepak Mankar and spokesperson Rupali Thombre Patil, Chakankar insisted that continuation on the post reflects her merit and past performance. Rupali Chakankar’s reappointment has fueled internal friction, with Mankar criticising the selection process. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Chakankar, who has secured a consecutive three-year term, spoke to the media, emphasising her qualifications. “I am grateful that the Mahayuti government and our leadership have placed their trust in me once again. I earned this position based on my experience and the work I’ve done over the past three years,” she said.

She said that while the government initially planned to appoint twelve governor-nominated MLCs, only seven were chosen, affecting her potential candidacy. “Had all twelve MLCs been appointed, I might have secured a seat. Nevertheless, I’m content with this role.”

Her reappointment has fueled internal friction, with Mankar criticising the selection process. “The party leadership showed exceptional efficiency in appointing Chakankar. Why isn’t this efficiency extended to grassroots workers like us?” Mankar remarked. Meanwhile, Patil reiterated her stance on the “one post, one person” policy, arguing that Chakankar’s dual roles limit opportunities for others.

Chakankar responded to Patil’s comments, saying, “There’s no need to give undue importance to someone who joined the party recently. Patil should first gain experience at various levels before aspiring for high positions. Besides, it’s evident she doesn’t fully understand the constitutional nature of the women’s commission role, which has a five-year tenure.”

On Mankar’s statement, she said, “I supported Mankar’s appointment as the city unit president and backed him for a ticket. I’m unsure why he’s now opposing my reappointment, but I’ll look into it.”

The recent controversy comes after previous disputes, notably when Patil questioned Chakankar’s past nomination for a legislative council seat. As the NCP navigates these internal challenges, Chakankar remains committed to her new term, underscoring her belief in her qualifications and experience.