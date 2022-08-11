Rupee Coop Bank depositors’ association to hold mega meet, seek legal recourse for economic justice
On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced it had cancelled the banking licence of the beleaguered Pune-based Rupee Cooperative Bank, and directed the Registrar of Cooperative Societies to liquidate the bank. What does this mean for over five lakh depositors? To chalk out a plan of action, the depositors will hold a mega meet at the bank headquarters on Friday.
Balchandra Kulkarni, office bearer, depositors’ association said, “We are meeting on Friday to decide the future course of legal action in connection with RBI’s decision. We will primarily discuss the legal remedies available before seeking a reversal of the RBI decision. It is sad news for the depositors that the RBI cancelled the license giving only six weeks of notice.”
The Reserve Bank of India cancelled the license stating that it did not have adequate capital, earning prospects and it does not comply with regulations. The order will come into force from September 22, six weeks after the formal announcement.
Sanjay Bhilare, a depositor said, “This is a shocking decision for all depositors. The RBI has shown no concern for the submissions made by the depositors committee before the government seeking merger with a nationalised bank which would have kept the bank functional. Now, we will have to take this battle to court to ensure that RBI takes a decision which is in the larger interests of the depositors. The current decision is against the interests of depositors and unacceptable.”
Arvind Mokashi, another depositor said, “I had ₹70 lakh as deposit, wherein I had financially planned so as it would fetch me ₹40,000 per month as interest, which would be like a pension. But all my plans have been shattered due to RBI’s decision, which has to be challenged in court. Though a petition was filed in the court, the apex bank went ahead with the decision and it is contempt of court. Criminal action must be initiated against the top management of the RBI including their supervisor officers posted in the finance ministry.”
RBI chief general manager Yogesh Dayal in his order stated, the bank with its present financial position would be unable to pay its present depositors in full; and public interest would be adversely affected if the bank is allowed to carry on its banking business any further. consequent to the cancellation of its licence, “Rupee Co-operative Bank Ltd, Pune” stands prohibited from conducting the business of ‘banking’ which includes, among other things, acceptance of deposits and repayment of deposits as defined in Section 5(b) read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 with effect from September 22, 2022. On liquidation, every depositor would be entitled to receive deposit insurance claim amount of his/her deposits up to a monetary ceiling of ₹5,00,000/- (Rupees five lakh only) from Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) subject to the provisions of DICGC Act, 1961. As per the data submitted by the bank, more than 99% of the depositors are entitled to receive the full amount of their deposits from DICGC. As on May 18, 2022, DICGC has already paid ₹700.44 crore of the total insured deposits under the provisions of Section 18A of the DICGC Act, 1961 based on the willingness received from the concerned depositors of the bank, he added.
-
Former BJP MLA Baburao Pacharne passes away at 71
Former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Pune district, Baburao Pacharne (71), died in a private hospital here on Thursday following a prolonged illness, sources close to Pacharne said. Pacharne was BJP's face in Pune rural part and he was an MLA in 2014. Pacharne had contested the Shirur assembly constituency in the district six times and represented it as a legislator twice - from 2004 to 2009 and from 2014 to 2019.
-
PMRDA holds meeting ahead of starting flyover work at university chowk
The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority Wednesday evening held a meeting ahead of the flyover work at Savitribai Phule University chowk planned from August 17. The traffic police demanded that necessary changes be made to the traffic before starting the flyover work at the busy chowk. The PMRDA had demolished the flyover at the university chowk two years ago and now, the new flyover is coming up with the metro.
-
Light rainfall in Pune till August 15
The India Meteorological Department has forecasted light rainfall in parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, till August 15. The weather department has released no warnings for Pune city and ghat regions from August 12 onwards. For August 12, IMD has forecasted light to moderate rainfall for Pune city and isolated heavy rainfall for ghat regions. From August 13 to August 15, light rains are very likely for Pune city.
-
Water discharged from Khadakwasla and Panshet dams, citizens cautioned
With the city receiving continuous rain for the last two days, the water level in all four dams – Khadakwasla, Panshet, Temghar and Warasgaon has gone up. As a result, the state irrigation department has released water from Khadakwasala and Panshet dams as both have been filled to 100% capacity. Water from both dams was released at noon on Thursday. The irrigation department has advised citizens to stay away from the river bed.
-
'Efforts on…': UP cop who wept over low quality food makes an appeal to CM Yogi
Manoj Kumar, the constable from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, whose ordeal about poor quality of food being served at the police mess was being shared by widely, later spoke about how efforts were now being made to declare Kumar mentally unstable by taking him to a hospital in Agra. He said he was ready to shell out more from his pocket as part of the charges for good quality food.
