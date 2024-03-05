Section 144 extended in Pune till March 31

The Pune police have extended Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the city until March 31. The decision was taken after discussing it with all stakeholders, the police said. The prominent guidelines include all bars and permit rooms strictly adhere to the closing time limit of 1:30 am. (HT PHOTO)

Earlier, the Pune city police had imposed Section 144 till March 4. Police said a meeting had been conducted between all stakeholders with police on February 28 and the authorities had considered all suggestions and objections from them and accordingly a revised order has been passed on Monday.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

On Monday late evening, Pune police issued a notification of 26 guidelines for a safe and secure environment and to maintain peace across the city. The prominent guidelines include all bars and permit rooms strictly adhere to the closing time limit of 1:30 am. All indoor music performance limits should be 1:30 am whereas for outdoor music performance limits should be 10:00 pm.

According to updated orders, no orders of food and liquor are to be taken after 1:15 am. As per the earlier order, no orders are to be taken after 1:00 am. As per the updated order, 30 minutes of grace time shall be permitted to vacate their establishment.

Police said, as per suggestions and objections received, we have incorporated possible suggestions, and now all stakeholders should adhere to guidelines issued by the Police.

Ganesh Shetty, president of the Pune Restaurants and Hoteliers Association (PRAHA) said, “We have told police that, some police officials forcing restaurant owners to shut by 11:30 pm. They should at least allow us to run business by 1:30 am. ‘’

Shetty also said that they have also requested police to not intervene in liquor-related cases. As per the government GR, such cases are to be handled by the state excise department.

Police officials said that they have instructed all police stations in charge not to be involved in any activity which hampers the business of restaurant owners by forcing them to shut by 11:30 pm. As per the law, they can operate until 1:30 am. Police also confirmed that as far as liquor cases are concerned, police will not intervene till issues of law-and-order issue arise. Orders related to all these instructions are to be released soon.