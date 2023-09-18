News / Cities / Pune News / Six including three minors detained in Hadapsar murder case

Six including three minors detained in Hadapsar murder case

By Shrinivas Deshpande
Sep 18, 2023

Hadapsar police late on Sunday detained six persons including three minors in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old youth over petty disputes in Hadapsar

PUNE: Hadapsar police late on Sunday detained six persons including three minors in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old youth over petty disputes in Hadapsar. The accused have been identified as Sunny Kamble, Aman Sajid Sheikh, Akash Hanumant Kamble, and three other minors all from Mirekar Wasti in Hadapsar.

The accused have been identified as Sunny Kamble, Aman Sajid Sheikh, Akash Hanumant Kamble, and three other minors all from Mirekar Wasti in Hadapsar. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
In this case, the complaint was filed by Vitthal Zombarde 46, father of the deceased Swapnil Vitthal Zombarde.

According to his complaint, there were old disputes between his son and prime accused Sunny Kamble. To settle the score, on Sunday night the prime accused along with others approached Swapnil at 10 pm on Sunday and killed him by hitting on his head with a koyta.

Avinash Shinde, assistant police inspector (API) at Hadapsar Police Station said, “The accused murdered the victim with the help of koyta and fled the spot after the incident. With the help of technical analysis, our team detained six persons from Ganj Peth, Swargate and Hadapsar.’’

Ravindra Shelke, senior police inspector (SPI) at Hadapsar Police Station said, “Accused Sunny Kamble is on record criminal and was booked earlier under IPC section 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means).’’

Shelke further said that, during the investigation, it was found that the prime accused and the victim had earlier disputes between them, and the accused committed the crime as an act of revenge.

As per the complaint, a case has been registered at Hadapsar police station under IPC sections 302(Murder), 34(Act done by several persons) and sections 4, 25 of the Arms Act and relevant sections of Criminal Law Amendment Act.

