SPPU student assaulted for deleting online posts; 4 varsity mates booked

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 24, 2024 06:34 AM IST

The police have identified the accused as Vaibhav Dighe, Ram Tarpude, Karan Vakode and Ganesh Kakade

Pune: Reported deletion of ‘political’ posts on social media group led to an alleged assault on the premises of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Friday.

On Friday, Tarpude along with his friends confronted Phude over the deleted posts. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The police have identified the accused as Vaibhav Dighe, Ram Tarpude, Karan Vakode and Ganesh Kakade.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

As per the complaint filed by Anil Phude, he is the administrator of a social media group related to SPPU students, including the accused. On Thursday, Phude, as the administrator of the online group, deleted a post of Tarpude as it reportedly carried a political message. He requested the members of the group to not post such messages. Later, the accused again put up a similar post and it was deleted by the administrator.

On Friday, Tarpude along with his friends confronted Phude over the deleted posts.

Ajay Kulkarni, senior inspector, Chatuhshrungi Police Station, said, “A heated argument ensued and the accused thrashed the complainant.”

Chatuhshrungi Police Station has filed a complaint under Sections 324 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code.

News / Cities / Pune / SPPU student assaulted for deleting online posts; 4 varsity mates booked
