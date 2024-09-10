SPPU to publish revised advt for 111 professor posts

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will again publish advertisement for the posts of 111 professors in various departments as per the Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC) reservation. The revised advertisement will be published on the university website within the next week. (HT PHOTO)

According to the varsity officials, the earlier job advertisement with February 2024 as submission deadline saw over 5,000 applications for the vacant professor posts.

With the government applying Maratha reservation in recruitment, officials expect the new appointments by December 2024 or January 2025.

“The latest advertisement will reflect the change in the open category and 10 per cent seats under the SEBC quota. The candidates who missed the February deadline can also apply,” said professor Parag Kalkar, SPPU pro-vice-chancellor.